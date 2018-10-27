Dialog sesquicentennial section: A message from Bishop Robert E. Mulvee

Friends in Christ,

It is with warm and fond memories that I offer this message of congratulations and love to my many friends and former colleagues in the Diocese of Wilmington.

When I arrived in 1985, I was completely new to Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I didn’t know one single person. The people were wonderful and the priests were really good to me. I quickly came to love and cherish people in both states.

The Diocese of Wilmington is a place very, very rich in history. Just exploring Delaware and the Eastern Shore, it’s a great experience. You are living history, and the history of the Catholic church in this country.

I love the people of Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland. I always have you in my heart and prayers.

God bless you,

Most Reverend Robert E. Mulvee

Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Providence, R.I.

Former Bishop of Wilmington, 1985-1995