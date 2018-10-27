Dialog sesquicentennial section: A message from Bishop Robert E. Mulvee

Friends in Christ,
It is with warm and fond memories that I offer this message of congratulations and love to my many friends and former colleagues in the Diocese of Wilmington.
When I arrived in 1985, I was completely new to Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I didn’t know one single person. The people were wonderful and the priests were really good to me. I quickly came to love and cherish people in both states.
The Diocese of Wilmington is a place very, very rich in history. Just exploring Delaware and the Eastern Shore, it’s a great experience. You are living history, and the history of the Catholic church in this country.
I love the people of Delaware and Eastern Shore of Maryland. I always have you in my heart and prayers.
God bless you,
Most Reverend Robert E. Mulvee
Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Providence, R.I.
Former Bishop of Wilmington, 1985-1995