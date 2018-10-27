Dialog sesquicentennial section: A message from Bishop Malooly

Dear Friends,

Welcome to the sesquicentennial edition of the Dialog.

As you know, we are in the middle of the 150th anniversary celebration of the Diocese of Wilmington. This special section of our diocesan newspaper highlights our history and the fruits of the labor of so many people who have been part of our historic diocese and this year-long celebration.

Included in this section you will find stories and photos of the people and history that have made Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland a special place for Catholics. We owe so much to our predecessors for the great heritage we enjoy. We are grateful to all who have been such a big part of the Lord’s work here in the Diocese of Wilmington and look forward to growth and strengthening of faith in the coming years.

We thank all those who have worked on this special section, and the advertisers who made it possible.

I look forward to seeing you at one of the upcoming Diocese of Wilmington 150th anniversary events, such as Convocation 150 on November 3rd, and the Evening Prayer for Religious, Masses in honor of Saints John Neumann and Francis de Sales, Evening Prayer for Christian Unity, and our Closing Mass coming in 2019. You can follow the celebrations in the Dialog and at thedialog.org, and at cdow.org/150th, facebook.com/cdow150th, and @CDOW150th on Twitter and Instagram.

Sincerely,

Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington