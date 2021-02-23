Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities receives grant to support behavioral health from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington received a $100,000 “BluePrints for the Community” grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, it was announced Feb. 26. Catholic Charities officials said they will use the grant money to support its Behavioral Health Services Program for low income families to address emotional, behavioral, and mental health concerns.

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, is a great corporate partner, dedicated to provide support to underinsured and uninsured Delawareans. Catholic Charities is proud to work with Highmark and BluePrints to share our resources with the most vulnerable among us,” said Fritz Jones, director of program operations for Catholic Charities.

Those interested in taking advantage of these services are asked to phone the Catholic Charities Counseling Services intake support staff at the office in their area. Phone numbers for the Main, Kent, Sussex, and Eastern Shore offices are posted on the Catholic Charities website – cdow.org/Charities.

BluePrints for the Community, housed by the Delaware Community Foundation, has contributed over $17 million to the community since its inception in 2007. It was established to serve Delawareans, with emphasis on, but not limited to, the needs of the uninsured and underserved, and to reduce health care disparities in minority population and address social determinants of health.

“Catholic Charities has long proven itself to be as effective as they are compassionate, which is what we need during challenging times,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. “Highmark and BluePrints are proud to support their work in behavioral health to ensure the well-being of Delawareans.”

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware serves approximately 441,000 members through the company’s health care benefits business. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

Catholic Charities, the social service arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 190 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.