Diocese of Wilmington parishes offer livestreamed Masses, other spiritual resources

The Dialog news operation is providing special alerts to readers of the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.

Although public gatherings have been cancelled during the stay-at-home order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington are offering online reflections, Masses and spiritual messages to connect with their parishioners.

Most parishes are also still posting their weekly bulletins online.

If your parish is offering online spiritual resources or livestreaming Mass, send the information to news@thedialog.org.

The following parishes are offering Mass or spiritual reflections:

• Cathedral of St. Peter, Wilmington , cathedralofstpeter.com

Daily Mass can be found on the website and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• Church of the Good Shepherd, Perryville, Md. goodshepherdcecilmd.org

Masses available on the parish YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XfQ_wH9S73SUfiBTU1O3w/videos

• St. John the Baptist /Holy Angels, Newark stjohn-holyangels.com

Live streaming daily mass Monday-Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist on Main St. in Newark. Reflections and daily meditations will also be posted with the live streaming. https://www.facebook.com/stjohnholyangels

• St. Mary Star of the Sea, and Holy Savior, Ocean City, Md. stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com

Mass available on the parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaintMaryOceanCityMD/

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford ollseaford.org

Messages from the pastor, Rosary, Stations of the Cross are available on the parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OLLSeafordDE/

• Parish of the Resurrection, Wilmington resurrectionde.org

Messages from Fr. Greg Corrigan on the parish YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9x_wcEKTzv5hHLCCV3LKOA

• St. Ann, Bethany Beach, & Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford stannbb.org

Daily live streaming of Mass on parish website. Click through photo gallery at top of page.

• St. Anthony of Padua, Wilmington sapde.org

Weekly reflection from Fr. Francis Rinaldi on the parish webpage.

• St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md. & St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Denton, Md. beparish.com

Godcast with Fr. Brian Lewis on the parish YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUpn_aRQZsSvfGKKiMoRiUw

• St. Christopher, Chester, Md. stchristopherski.org

Mass on parish YouTube channel can be found on a special webpage: https://stchristopherski.org/covid-19-updates

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear setonparish.net

Livestreaming on the parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/setonparishDE/

• St. Elizabeth, Wilmington steparish.org

Livestreaming Mass on the parish Facebook page: https://steparish.org/news/sunday-mass-live-stream-through-facebook

• St. Helena, Wilmington www.sainthelenas.org

Mass with Msgr. Russell available on the parish website.

• St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s, Wilmington smspwilmington.com

(Connecting through the Cathedral of St. Peter offerings) Daily Mass can be found on the website, https://www.cathedralofstpeter.com/, and the Downtown Catholic YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRW3xMxYz9UBmvgFtWi8g/

• St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington smmchurch.org

Mass and devotions on parish YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWcQNKKqilmJWKov_Hr7Fg

• St. Polycarp, Smyrna saintpolycarp.org

Mass on the parish YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce3AHHWMGD0&t=745s

• St. Thomas More Oratory, Newark udcatholic.org

Messages from the pastor https://www.udcatholic.org/videos.html

• St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington sainttom.org

Sunday Mass will be posted on the parish website.