Diocese of Wilmington pilgrim group celebrates Mass in Cathedral of Orvieto with Bishop Koenig and five priests from the diocese

Diocese of Wilmington pilgrim group celebrates Mass in Cathedral of Orvieto with...

Pilgrims from the Diocese of Wilmington began their first day in Italy taking a tour bus through the Umbrian countryside, the “green heart of Italy.”

The group of more than 100 arrived in Orvieto with Bishop Koenig and five priests from the diocese. They visited the Cathedral of Orvieto, housing the Corporal of Bolsena, preserved in a reliquary.

They attended a concelebrated Mass in the cathedral before continuing on to Assisi.

The pilgrimage to Italy is in celebration of the special occasion of the year of the jubilee.

Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog that can be found at TheDialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media platforms.

