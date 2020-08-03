Diocese of Wilmington priest Father Leonard J. Blakely dies at 72

Father Blakely was a Wilmington native and former pastor at St. Dennis, Galena, Md. He had also been pastor at Sacred Heart, Chestertown, Md., and temporary administrator of Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md. He was associate pastor at St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.; Holy Rosary, Claymont; Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle; and St. Luke-St. Andrew, Ocean City, Md. He was ordained in 1980.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Margaret of Scotland, Glasgow, on Friday, Aug. 7 at noon. Attendance is limited to family.