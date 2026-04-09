Divine Mercy Sunday, 5Ks, yard sales, and much more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

It’s April and with the beautiful Spring weather comes a plethora of things to do with family and friends, including 5Ks and other fundraisers. There are plenty of events happening the Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks — check them out here:

• On Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m. St. John the Beloved Parish Knights of Columbus are hosting an Indoor Community Yard Sale. Shop for bargains on household items, kitchenware, home décor, jewelry, religious items and more. Info at https://shop.sjbkofcde.org/ or contact Ray at 302-685-3536 or raychris@comcast.net

• Sunday April 12 is Divine Mercy Sunday. Join the celebration from 1-3:45 p.m at St. Hedwig Church, 400 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington. The day includes Confession, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet , and outdoor procession with Divine Mercy Pilgrimage Statue at 4 p.m., followed by Mass.

• If you know someone who is considering a vocation to the priesthood, there is a priesthood discernment group meeting on April 14 at the Newman Center, 45 Lovett Ave., in Newark. The meeting includes discussions, fellowship, dinner and Eucharistic Adoration. For more information, contact Fr. Gebhart, father.gebhart@gmail.com

• On Saturday, April 18, Resurrection Parish is hosting “The Two Feet of Love in Action” a social concerns workshop. Learn about and reflect on two complementary ways of responding in love to the needs of our neighbors. Includes snacks, refreshments, materials and time for action items. For more information, go to resurrectionde.org/social-concerns-workshop/

• Holy Angels Church is hosting a Yard Sale and Car Wash on April 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. There will be tons of items, new and old, including furniture. Entrance to indoor sale is behind the church. Check out our Facebook page and website to follow up-to-date information about the event. www.stjohn-holyangels.com. For more information contact 302-731-2219 or apress@holyangels.net.

• If you’re looking for more sales on April 18, St. Helena’s Church is hosting its Spring Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, in the convent and modular buildings. Choose from decorative items, vintage decor, garden supplies, toys, Christmas items, kitchen items, books and more. Cash and credit cards accepted.

• On Sunday, April 19, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., St. Matthew’s Parish in Newport is hosting a Spring Breakfast fundraiser to benefit the parish food pantry. For more information, email cratsep@aol.com.

• April 19 is also the big day for the annual Mount Aviat Academy 5K and Sister Walk, in Childs, Md. The day starts at 7:45 a.m. and Mass is at 8 a.m. Trophies will be awarded. For more information, www.mountaviat.org/support/5k-and-sister-walk.cfm

• The Ministry of Caring is hosting the annual Emmanuel Dining Room Auction, at Chase Center at the Riverfront on April 19 from 2-6 p.m. This event is the signature fundraising event for the program that provides meals to the poor and homeless. Raffle tickets are also being sold for $100 each. Contact Annie Halverson at (302) 516-1062 or by calling (302) 652-5523 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets to the Auction, to donate prizes or volunteer, contact Lauren Romeo, (302) 652-5523 or lromeo@ministryofcaring.org

• Also on April 19 at 2 p.m., you are invited to “An Afternoon Tea with Abigail Adams,” sponsored by the Neumann University Cultural Arts Forum at the Austin Room, Lia’s Catering, 3729 Chichester Ave., Upper Chichester, Pa. Cost is $45 per person. Spend a relaxing afternoon with family and friends who dining on scones, tasty sandwiches, and delicious desserts. Enjoy a presentation from “Abigail Adams,” door prizes, raffles, silent auction, and good conversation. Benefits the Margaret Mary Kearney Scholarship. More information, Nicholas DiMarino, dimarinn@neumann.edu or (610) 558-5626.

• St. Elizabeth’s is hosting one of the very popular Designer Bag Bingos at St. Elizabeth Grant Hall, 809 S. Broom St., in Wilmington on April 19 at 1 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, online reservations strongly recommended. You must be 18 or older to attend. Includes 18 games, 9 cards per game, extra bingo cards (3 extra chances per game) are $10 each, available for pre-sale online or purchased at the door. Brands include Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach. 50/50 raffles and basket raffles. Two 50/50 drawings, one for pre-sales online only and one for tickets purchased at the event. Doors open at noon. Guests may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Snacks and beverages also available for purchase. For tickets, https://tinyurl.com/StEDBB. Sponsored by St. Elizabeth School Alumni Association.

• Sign up now for the Seton Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark on April 22. Cost is $200 per player, includes greens fees, golf cart, tee gift, grab & go breakfast, boxed lunch, on-course beverages, open bar and dinner banquet after play, awards, plus free round for each guest. Sponsorships and super tickets are also available. Please register by April 10. For more information, call (302) 322-6430 or www.setonparish.net/golfclassic.

• On April 20, Holy Cross High School is hosting An Evening of Faith and Reason: “Apologetics for an Age of Unbelief,” at Holy Cross Church Hall, 631 S. State St., Dover. Presented by Karlo Broussard, staff apologist at Catholic Answers. A compelling, accessible presentation that equips Christians to defend their faith, and gives skeptics a genuine reason to take it seriously. All are welcome, and goodwill donations are accepted. Q&A and book signing follows presentation, refreshments provided by the Knights of Columbus, baked goods by the Columbiettes. For more information, contact Wayne Thomas, (302) 670-0699.

• On April 23, Salesianum alum will host the 13th Annual Lt. Joseph Szczerba Memorial 5K, at Salesianum School, 1801 North Broom St., in Wilmington. The race was established in memory of Lieutenant Joseph Szczerba ’85, an 18-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department and proud Salesianum alumnus, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on September 16, 2011. Founded by his widow, Kathy Szczerba, the event supports the Szczerba Memorial Scholarship, which provides educational assistance to the children of First Responders. Register now at: https://sals1903.org/szczerba

• Saint Jude Parish is hosting a Day of Reflection with guest speaker Kara Kardell, on April 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. Kara has served in Catholic ministry for over ten years. She is a prolific speaker and teacher, and co-founder of “Draw Near” a lay apostolate, and “Small Ember,” a residential program to grow in spirituality. She will share her passion to create a space for real conversations with God. Her retreats are well attended and highly rated for their insightfulness and resultant spiritual growth. Registration and continental breakfast 9:15 a.m. Cost is $35, and includes lunch. Hosted by the Monsignor Desmond Columbiettes. Open to all adults and teens. For more information, call 302-644-7300.

• On April 29, the Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary is hosting “Bingo with a Heart” at St. Andrew Parish Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, Md. Guests can expect an afternoon of bingo games, raffles, and community fellowship, all while supporting The Joseph House’s mission to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship in our region. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available now. Community members encouraged to attend, sponsor, or donate in support of this meaningful cause. For more information about Bingo with a Heart or to purchase tickets, go to www.ocladyknights.com.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

• Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

• Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Looking ahead:

• Sign up now for the June 5, 7:30 a.m.: Catholic Business Network Breakfast at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue, HR Director at the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

• And register now for the Sept. 25 Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

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