Salesianum School lacrosse, after debuting in national top 25, defeats California opponent: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum welcomed a visitor from California for a lacrosse game at Abessinio Stadium on April 7, but they were not very friendly hosts. The Sals opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to a 12-9 decision over Marin Catholic from the San Francisco area.

The Wildcats are the second-ranked team in the West Region, according to USA Lacrosse, with a win over the third-ranked team in the west, St. Ignatius. The Sals entered USA Lacrosse’s national rankings this week at No. 24.

Salesianum improved to 3-2. Both of the team’s losses came to nationally ranked foes. No. 2 Loomis Chaffee, out of Connecticut, beat Salesianum by a goal, scoring the winner in the final minute at Abessinio Stadium. The Sals lost by three at Chaminade (N.Y.) on April 4; the Flyers were ranked eighth in the country at the time and are now 11th.

The Sals continue their challenging slate of games with a pair this weekend in Indiana. On Saturday, they will meet Loyola Academy from Los Angeles, the top-ranked team in the west, according to USA Lacrosse. This Sunday, the opponent is Western Reserve from Ohio, which is the 12th-ranked team in the United States. Both of those games will be played at the University of Notre Dame.

Photos by Mike Lang.