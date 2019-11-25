First ‘Mass mob’ draws extra Mass attendees at St. Mary’s in Wilmington — Photo gallery

Leopold Williams collects offerings at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Wilmington. St. Mary’s was chosen as the first church to try a “Mass mob,” a gathering of Catholics at one of the churches in the diocese. Photo/Don Blake
WILMINGTON — They were hoping for a “mob” and certainly drew some new faces at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Organizers got an effort off the ground for a
“Mass mob,” a gathering of Catholics at one of the churches in the diocese.
The church is announced ahead of time, and the pastor is notified so there are sufficient number of hosts for Communion. Rich Sisca, a Wilmington resident, is one of the organizers in the diocese. The idea
began in Buffalo and has spread to Detroit, Cleveland and other cities. He said about three dozen people new to St. Mary’s showed up for the first effort.
The group wanted to start with one of the older churches, and they selected
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception at Sixth and Pine streets in Wilmington, he said.
Sisca requests that people contact him if they plan on attending. He can be reached at
richcsisca@comcast.net or (302) 509-9930. Organizers have yet decided on the next site, Sisca said, but it will likely be in the spring.
