Former diocesan principal Sister Angela Patrice Power dies at 100

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Angela Patrice Power, who ministered in the Diocese of Wilmington for 20 years , died Sept. 12 in Assisi House. She was 100 and a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 80 years.

During her years in active ministry, Sister Angela Patrice worked in education, eldercare and parish ministry. In her early years in the Diocese of Wilmington, she taught at St. Paul School in Wilmington. She later served as principal at St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Ann schools, also in Wilmington.

She also ministered in the archdioceses of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and in New York. She also served in formation for the congregation at Immaculata Convent in County Cork, Ireland, her native country.

Sister Angela Patrice was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Eileen Marie Power, also a Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia.

Services will be held Sept. 19 at Assisi House. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.