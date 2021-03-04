Frederick ‘Fritz’ Jones, longtime Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities executive, takes over as interim executive director

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general and moderator of the curia, announced today the appointment of Frederick “Fritz” Jones as interim executive director of Catholic Charities Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Jones has been a leader in Catholic Charities for 43 years, most recently as director of program operations. The executive director position became vacant on the retirement of Richelle Vible on March 3.

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington University and a master’s of science in human resource management from Widener University in Chester, Pa. During his time at Catholic Charities, Jones has managed all Catholic Charities programs for the diocese. His accomplishments include the reorganization of the behavioral health program resulting in increased productivity, integration of the residential maternity home into a Catholic Charities program serving new mothers, and reinstatement of the substance abuse counseling licensure program.

Jones has served the community in many ways including as a member of the Council of United Way Executives Designee for Catholic Charities, the Wilmington Planning Commission, and the City of Wilmington Economic Development Committee. Other community groups include the Clarence Fraim Boys and Girls Club, Rockwood Museum, and as an adjunct instructor at Delaware Technical and Community College.

Catholic Charities traces its roots in the Wilmington area to the establishment of an orphanage for girls in 1830. Over the years agency services have grown and changed in response to the contemporary needs of society. Today, Catholic Charities is responsible for directing and coordinating the charitable and social service programs of the Diocese of Wilmington. It offers a wide range of human services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships. It works in concert with other religious, non-profit, and public agencies, and in collaboration with the business and professional communities.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 20 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. There are approximately 246,000 Catholics in the diocese. More information is available at cdow.org.