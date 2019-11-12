Giving thanks — Bishop W. Francis Malooly through the years in the Diocese of Wilmington: 2008

Bishop Malooly celebrated his 75th birthday Jan. 18 and — as required by canon law — submitted his resignation to Pope Francis. The pope has not yet accepted it.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we prayerfully give thanks for the tenure of Bishop Malooly. A special, printed “Giving thanks” section is scheduled to appear with the regular edition of
The Dialog published Nov. 22.
Included in our “Through the years” coverage is the digital year-by-year look back at Bishop Malooly’s time in the Diocese of Wilmington.
2008
Bishop W. Francis Malooly processes into St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington in front of more than 1,000 people who attended his installation mass on September 8, 2008.
Bishop Malooly presented with his crosier during his installation St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington on September 8th, 2008.
In middle left photo, Bishop Malooly sits next to his predecessor, Bishop Saltarelli during Malooly’s installation mass on September 8, 2008.
Bishop Malooly takes picture with well wishers before his installation mass on September 8, 2008
Bishop Malooly (left) and Bishop Denis Madden, Auxiliary Bishop of Baltimore bless the host during the 21 annual Red Mass at St. Joseph Church, Monday, October 6, 2008. The Dialog/Don Blake
Bishop Malooly greets 5 year old Tommy Thiemann and his mother Marianne, and sister Julie Thiemann age 4 after opening mass on the first day of school at St. John the Beloved School, Tuesday, September 9, 2008. Photo by Chuck McGowen
Bishop Malooly sits with 4th graders Sarah Embley (left) and Olivia Rubini after opening mass on the first day of school at St. John the Beloved School, Tuesday, September 9, 2008. Photo by Chuck McGowen
Bishop Malooly holds a jacket and wears cap with the St. John the Beloved Eagles logo as 8th graders Kevin Clark (left), Sean Carroll, Jenna Wolff, and Lauren Hahn smile after opening mass on the first day of school at St. John the Beloved School, Tuesday, September 9, 2008. Photo by Chuck McGowen
Bishop Malooly welcomes Matt Lemon a junior at St. Mark’s High School to St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 31, 2009 during the Pass The Word program which introduces students to religious life. Select high school students from around the diocese were chosen to participate in the Pass The Word program which introduces students to religious life. Seminarians from the diocese and country studying at St. Mary’s Seminary gave the students a tour, celebrated mass with them, and talked about how they decided to become priests. The Dialog/Don Blake