Help Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington “Stock the Pantry” in June

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington again asks all its communities to “Stock the Pantry” by contributing nonperishable food goods and other items for households struggling to put food on their tables.

Currently, Catholic Charities serves over 3,000 households each year through all programs.

The drive will continue throughout the month of June 2020. Donors can drop off donations and grocery store gift cards at Catholic Charities locations during regular business hours.

In addition to nonperishable food, dry goods and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities will also accept monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food distribution programs.

To make an online monetary donation, visit Catholic Charities’ website, www.cdow.org/charities and click the DONATE button. Under “Please designate my gift to the following ministry” choose Food Assistance.

Catholic Charities will accept donations at its locations Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the number at the specific location.

LOCATIONS:

Main Office

2601 W 4th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-655-9624

Bayard House

300 Bayard Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-654-1184

Thrift Center

1320 E 23rd Street

Wilmington, DE 19802

302-764-2717

Marydale Retirement Village

135 Jeandell Drive

Newark DE 19713

302-368-2784

Kent Office

2099 S. DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901

302-674-1600

Sussex Office

406 S Bedford Street, Ste 9

Georgetown, DE 19947

302-856-9578

Casa San Francisco

127 Broad Street

PO Box 38

Milton, DE 19968

302-684-8694

Eastern Shore Office Seton Center

30632 Hampden Avenue

PO Box 401

Princess Anne, MD 21853

410-651-9608

Suggested donation items:

Canned Meals: soups, beef stew, spaghetti

Canned Goods: chicken, ham, tuna, salmon, beans, vegetables, fruits, spaghetti, sauce, pickles, or olives Condiments: mustard, mayonnaise, relish, barbecue or steak sauce

Boxed items: muffin mix, pancake mix, baking mix (like Bisquik) cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, macaroni and cheese, boxed meals, crackers, dried fruit, Beverages: juice, coffee, tea, hot cocoa mix, instant breakfasts, powdered milk, U.H.T. fluid milk in aseptic containers, evaporated milk

Other Items: peanut butter, jelly, pancake syrup

Baby items: diapers and diaper wipes, baby food, baby cereal

Kid-friendly items: fat-free, sugar free pudding cups, granola bars, popcorn, graham crackers, animal crackers

Cleaning supplies: laundry detergent, dish detergent, all purpose cleaners, paper towels

Personal supplies: shampoo, deodorant, personal soap, toothpaste, toilet paper

Grocery store gift cards or cash are also welcomed.