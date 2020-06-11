Help Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington “Stock the Pantry” in June

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington again asks all its communities to “Stock the Pantry” by contributing nonperishable food goods and other items for households struggling to put food on their tables.
Currently, Catholic Charities serves over 3,000 households each year through all programs.
The drive will continue throughout the month of June 2020. Donors can drop off donations and grocery store gift cards at Catholic Charities locations during regular business hours.
In addition to nonperishable food, dry goods and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities will also accept monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food distribution programs.
To make an online monetary donation, visit Catholic Charities’ website, www.cdow.org/charities and click the DONATE button. Under “Please designate my gift to the following ministry” choose Food Assistance.
Catholic Charities will accept donations at its locations Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call the number at the specific location.
LOCATIONS:
Main Office
2601 W 4th Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-655-9624
Bayard House
300 Bayard Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-654-1184
Thrift Center
1320 E 23rd Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
302-764-2717
Marydale Retirement Village
135 Jeandell Drive
Newark DE 19713
302-368-2784
Kent Office
2099 S. DuPont Highway
Dover, DE 19901
302-674-1600
Sussex Office
406 S Bedford Street, Ste 9
Georgetown, DE 19947
302-856-9578
Casa San Francisco
127 Broad Street
PO Box 38
Milton, DE 19968
302-684-8694
Eastern Shore Office Seton Center
30632 Hampden Avenue
PO Box 401
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-9608
Suggested donation items:
Canned Meals: soups, beef stew, spaghetti
Canned Goods: chicken, ham, tuna, salmon, beans, vegetables, fruits, spaghetti, sauce, pickles, or olives Condiments: mustard, mayonnaise, relish, barbecue or steak sauce
Boxed items: muffin mix, pancake mix, baking mix (like Bisquik) cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, macaroni and cheese, boxed meals, crackers, dried fruit, Beverages: juice, coffee, tea, hot cocoa mix, instant breakfasts, powdered milk, U.H.T. fluid milk in aseptic containers, evaporated milk
Other Items: peanut butter, jelly, pancake syrup
Baby items: diapers and diaper wipes, baby food, baby cereal
Kid-friendly items: fat-free, sugar free pudding cups, granola bars, popcorn, graham crackers, animal crackers
Cleaning supplies: laundry detergent, dish detergent, all purpose cleaners, paper towels
Personal supplies: shampoo, deodorant, personal soap, toothpaste, toilet paper
Grocery store gift cards or cash are also welcomed.