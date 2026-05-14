May devotions, inspirational speaker, church tour and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

It’s a chilly spring so far, but warm weather is just around the corner. As always, there are plenty of things to do in the diocese. Check these events out, and more happening in Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks:

Looking for traditional May devotions? St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington is hosting prayers weekdays and Sundays through the month of May. From Monday to Friday, devotions will take place in the Pope John Paul Chapel after the 6:30 p.m. Mass. On Sundays, devotions in Polish will take place after the 11:30 a.m. Mass in the main Church. All are welcome. For more information, call the parish at (302) 594-1400, ext. 1 or go to sthedwigde.org.

On Saturday, May 16, the Jesus House/Resurrection Partnership presents their spring luncheon with speaker Marie Monville. Monville is a highly sought-after speaker, coach, and author known for her ability to inspire audiences with messages of resilience, faith, and personal transformation. On Oct. 2, 2006, her then-husband decided to hold an Amish schoolhouse hostage, forever changing life as she knew it. Marie tells a story of forgiveness, healing, and God’s restoration. Profound challenges have marked her life, yet she lights the way for others through her unwavering faith and desire to discover beauty beyond brokenness. Marie is the host of the podcast “To Help You Heal” and the author of multiple books. Marie shares practical wisdom and powerful storytelling that encourage audiences to embrace life’s challenges with courage and clarity. Lunch is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $45. Register by May 10; limited to 70 attendees. For more information and to register go to www.jesushousecenter.org

On May 16, Hope dining Room in Newark benefits from the Houses of Hope Tour from Noon to 4:00 pm. Visit six churches who serve at Hope Dining Room including St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on Main Street in Newark. Learn interesting facts – history, architecture, stained glass windows, community garden, labyrinth walk, resale shop, recipes and more. Begin your tour at Kingswood United Methodist Church where you’ll make a donation (suggested $15) and receive a map of participating locations. From there, you’re free to visit the sites in any order at your own pace. Check out their website at https://hopediningroom.org/houses-of-hope-tour for additional information, to volunteer, or make a donation. All proceeds benefit the Hope Dining Room.

Adults whose parents have divorced or separate are invited to the Life-Giving Wounds Retreat, May 22-24, at St. John Paul II National Shrine and Retreat House in Washington D.C. The retreat includes presentations by trained retreat leaders and experts, guided small group discussions with peers, silent journaling sessions, prayer, the Sacraments, and more. All info and registration at https://lifegivingwounds.org/maryland-dc-retreat.

Be sure to check out the Summer Mass Guide on the back page of the May 15 edition of The Dialog when you’re planning your summer vacation.

Looking ahead:

Attention Catholic business professionals: Join members of the Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington for breakfast June 5 at 7:30 a.m. at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Speakers will be Kelly Donahue of the Diocese of Wilmington and Human Resources executive Renee Lewandowski. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue of the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 newcomers are most welcome and are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

On Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., check out the Marydale Retirement Community Yard Sale, held at the Central Pavilion, 135 Jeandell Drive, Newark. All proceeds go directly to the Marydale Retirement Village Tenants Organization. For more information, email lynnealicekeating@gmail.com or call 302-781-4147.

Walk or run for a good cause on June 17 at the 20th Annual B+ 5K Run/Walk, at Salesianum School, 1801 North Broom St., Wilmington. The B+ Foundation honors the life & memory of Andrew McDonough, the original B+ Hero. Andrew’s B+ blood type became the perfect message – to “Be Positive.” For more information, go to www.bepositive.org/b-events-info/20th-annual-b-5k-runwalk

Married couples in the Diocese are invited to “Joyful Ever After,” a one-day marriage retreat, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Wilmington on June 27, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Melanie and Damon Owens. Early bird pricing (before May 16) is $20 per couple; $30 per couple from May 16-June 6. Light breakfast and lunch included. To register go to http://ihm.org//2026-marriage-retreat.

Sign up now for Swing Fore Little Sisters 18th Annual Golf Tournament, June 11 at Deerfield Golf Club, 126 Thompson Station Rd., Newark. The day includes lunch buffet, shotgun scramble format, putting contest, two mulligans, contests, dinner and raffles. Cost is $800 per foursome; $200 per individual; $50 for dinner only. “There is also an “Early birdie” discount — pay only $175 per player,register by May 8. For more information,go to https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/289e7768-5516-4da7-b247-69da59610682 or call 302-368-5886.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. Direct round trip flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City, some meals included. Price $2,990 (including the cost of the air ticket). Deadline for registration is June 15, 2026. $1,000 deposit and a copy of passport due at that time. Full payment due Aug. 15, 2026. The trip application and itinerary can be printed from our website at sthedwigde.org. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

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If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

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