‘High School Musical’ May 18-19 at St. Thomas More Academy

When you’re going to produce a high school musical, it seems logical to do “High School Musical.”

That’s exactly what they decided at St. Thomas More Academy in Magnolia.

High School Musical is a 2006 American musical television film. Upon its release in January 2006, it became the most successful film that Disney Channel Original Movie ever produced.

The production will be held May 18-19, 6 p.m., at the school at 133 Thomas More Drive.

The musical is the last of spring performances conducted by high school production companies in the Diocese of Wilmington this season.