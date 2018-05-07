High school musical season winds down with Godspell at St. Elizabeth’s

Cast members perform during St. Elizabeth High School's presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
As the
spring musical season draws to a close, high schools across the Diocese of Wilmington are getting into the act.
The latest to strut their stuff were students from St. Elizabeth’s in Wilmington who
completed performances of Godspell at the school this weekend.
Cast members perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.
See photos below.
Cast members perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Tyler White who plays Jesus and Madison Boggs who plays Class Clown perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Sean Luedke who plays Teacher performs during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Olivia Beddow who plays Crossing Guard performs during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Tyler White who plays Jesus and Madison Boggs who plays Class Clown perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Tyler White who plays Jesus and Michael Anderson who plays Judas perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Theresa O’Connor who plays Business Woman and Bella Prado who plays Child perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake
Cast members perform during St. Elizabeth High School’s presentation of Godspell, Sunday, May 6, 2018. photo/Don Blake