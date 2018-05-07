High school musical season winds down with Godspell at St. Elizabeth’s

As the spring musical season draws to a close, high schools across the Diocese of Wilmington are getting into the act.

The latest to strut their stuff were students from St. Elizabeth’s in Wilmington who completed performances of Godspell at the school this weekend.

Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.

See photos below.