Holy Rosary to host multi-faith service to mark 9/11 anniversary

The Dialog
Pope Francis prays at the South Pool of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York in 2015. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

CLAYMONT – Holy Rosary Parish will host its annual multifaith service to mark the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the church, which is at 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont.

Delaware politicians and other dignitaries will join leaders from multiple faiths. Although a final program for the 2018 ceremony was not available, in the past it has included hymns and prayers; talks from local dignitaries; peace prayers from each of the religious leaders gathered; and items representing first responders and the military branches.

