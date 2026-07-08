Kulp in Kenya blog: Water is Life Kenya inspired Diocese of Wilmington schools administrator to launch pilgrimage to help

EDITOR’S NOTE: Hearing the story of Water is Life Kenya did not motivate Tyler Kulp to simply raise some money for the organization. The associate superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington has arrived in the African country this week to put his faith in action.

Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover have traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month. They have a full schedule planned.

Kulp will be providing daily updates of their efforts

He was present earlier this year when Joyce Tannian, the founder of Water Is Life Kenya, made a presentation to principals in the diocese. Tannian, a graduate of Saint Mark’s High School, wants to establish a Wilmington connection to Water Is Life Kenya, Kulp said. The schools set up a Lenten challenge to raise money for the nonprofit, but it didn’t end there for Kulp.

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The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there. Among their projects is helping to finish work on the roof; building desks and shelves; distributing art supplies; and assisting the teacher in getting the proper training.

Thedialog.org will share with readers daily updates on their progress.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

Quick update – I made my fundraising goal of $5,000 and I am so thankful to you all for letting me tell the Kenya story. So thankful.

I bought two suitcases and over $350 worth of school supplies for the kids in Orarait. Each kid (around 70 students) will have their own book, paint set, folder, pencils, eraser, and pouch (any additional supplies). We are also bringing lots of paper, scissors, construction paper, rulers, pens, colored pencils, etc. for the classroom.

Deacon Vince and I departed earlier this week from Dulles to Paris to Nairobi.

I will keep you posted throughout.

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Hey CDOW crew. I hope you both are doing well. Deacon Vince and I landed in Paris around 9 am. I packed two suitcases full of art supplies and school supplies for the kids and school in Orarait. Both suitcases were too heavy, so we had to shift and move some stuff around, but all good! Well worth the extra $200. Since I am in okay shape, I asked for a discount, which was politely turned down by the Air France employee. I did get a big smile, though.

The final leg of our travel will be in about two hours to Nairobi.

I am hoping the hotel has WiFi so I can update when we get there.

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OK – update – big time delay in Paris. Now arriving in Nairobi after midnight.

Next few days really centered on the Orarait ECD Center, Borehole/Well, and community near Kimana.