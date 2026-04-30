Interfaith prayer service, sacred art, Holy Cross High School fundraiser and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

Spring is a time of growth, and parishes in the diocese are featuring some compelling speakers in the coming weeks and opportunities to socialize too. Check these events out, and more happening in Diocese of Wilmington in the next few weeks:

• Join the ‘Fun-raiser’ for Holy Cross High School on May 2 at the Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover from 6-10 p.m. This dinner and dance to benefit Holy Cross High School, Dover features buffet dinner, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Cost is $75, must be 21+. Music by Mike Hines and the Look. For more information and tickets, go to www.hchs.org/advancement/spring-fun-raiser.cfm

• On May 2 at 8 p.m., the University of Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Chorale and School Cantorum presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Mass in C Minor, Dan Forrest, Requiem for the Living at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington. For tickets, go to udel.edu/0014538.

• Be sure to check out the AOH Spring Fling, St. Edmond’s Parish Hall, 409 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach on May 3, from 1-5 p.m. The afternoon features a buffet lunch, which includes baked chicken, vegetable sides, salad and desserts. There will also be raffles, cash bar, and live Irish Music. Cost is $40 per person, hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians. For tickets and information, contact Peter Curran, (516) 770-1822, or Gary Manion, (301) 915-7559.

• Members of the legal community are invited to the St. Thomas More Society Annual Dinner, on May 3 at 5 p.m. The event honors Kathleen Duffy Smith. Wilmington Country Club, 4825 Kennett Pike, Wilmington. For information and sponsorship opportunities, go to www.stmswilmington.org/payments/annual-dinner

• On May 7, the Ministry of Caring presents “We Are One,” an Interfaith Prayer Service at Sacred Heart Oratory from7-8 p.m. The featured speaker will be Reverend Dr. Terrence S. Keeling, Pastor of Central Baptist Church. An accessible entrance is available; light refreshments to follow. Free parking available at 600 West Tenth Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. For further information, contact Lauren Romeo (302) 652-5523.

• Take Mom out for tea at St. Matt’s on Saturday, May 9, from 1-3 p.m. when the parish hosts an “Afternoon Tea Affair,” hosted by St. Matthew Activities Committee, at St. Matthew Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Wilmington. Cost is $20 per person donation. Tickets are on sale at the parish office. For more information, call (302) 633-5850.

• St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes presents “Beauty, A Language of God,” featuring Kate Capato, Visual Grace, on May 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. Capato is a Catholic sacred artist and speaker rooted in the tradition of the faith. She studied oil painting in Florence, Italy, has been featured on EWTN’s Women of Grace show and Ascension Presents podcast, Girlfriends. For more information, contact Donna Cofalka, 908-229-0945.

• On Saturday, May 16, the Jesus House/Resurrection Partnership presents their spring luncheon with speaker Marie Monville. Monville is a highly sought-after speaker, coach, and author known for her ability to inspire audiences with messages of resilience, faith, and personal transformation. On Oct. 2, 2006, her then-husband decided to hold an Amish schoolhouse hostage, forever changing life as she knew it. Marie tells a story of forgiveness, healing, and God’s restoration. Profound challenges have marked her life, yet she lights the way for others through her unwavering faith and desire to discover beauty beyond brokenness. Marie is the host of the podcast “To Help You Heal” and the author of multiple books. Marie shares practical wisdom and powerful storytelling that encourage audiences to embrace life’s challenges with courage and clarity. Lunch is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $45. Register by May 10; limited to 70 attendees. For more information and to register go to www.jesushousecenter.org

Sign up now for “Swing Fore” Little Sisters 18th Annual Golf Tournament, June 11 at Deerfield Golf Club, 126 Thompson Station Rd., Newark. The day includes lunch buffet, shotgun scramble format, putting contest, two mulligans, contests, dinner and raffles. Cost is $800 per foursome; $200 per individual; $50 for dinner only. “There is also an “Early birdie” discount — pay only $175 per player,register by May 8. For more information,go to https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/289e7768-5516-4da7-b247-69da59610682 or call 302-368-5886.

Booked a vacation yet? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Father Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. Direct round trip flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City, some meals included. Price $2,990 (including the cost of the air ticket). Deadline for registration is June 15, 2026. $1,000 deposit and a copy of passport due at that time. Full payment due Aug. 15, 2026. The trip application and itinerary can be printed from our website at sthedwigde.org. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

Looking ahead:

Sign up now for the June 5, 7:30 a.m.: Catholic Business Network Breakfast at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue, HR Director at the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

And register now for the Sept. 25 Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

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