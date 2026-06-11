Johanna Schlecht, Ursuline Academy: ‘Remember to be fearless, act with love, find joy in what you do’

2026, You are bound by nothing! A bold statement that I will explain more. But for now, the date May 29, 2026 always seemed so far away. Something so impossibly far that it felt like it would never come. We counted down the years, the months, the weeks, and the days waiting for this moment to finally arrive, hoping for four years that would quickly go by in the blink of an eye. But now that it’s here, I wish I had kept my eyes open a little longer. Over these past years, we’ve grown, changed, laughed, cried, and persevered. We’re not the same girls we were four years ago at freshman orientation. Today, we will walk out of these doors ready to take on the world head-on. And just like 2026 was, 2030 is not as far away as we think it is.

I learned that Ursuline is truly a special place. Whether you’ve been here your whole life, or maybe only a few years, the Ursuline sisterhood is something that you can always count on. From cheering each other on in the stands, to crying together at Kairos, to even just giving each other a smile and a quick “hi” passing each other in the hallway, I’ve always sensed this special energy here, and it makes me excited to know how you all will continue to bring that energy with you wherever you go. So, thank you all for becoming my sisters. Whoever you become sisters with in the future, they are so incredibly lucky to have you.

As we step into this new chapter of our lives, we prepare ourselves for something new. And, I’m sure we are all feeling a little like high school freshmen again: a little nervous, a little overwhelmed, a little anxious, and honestly, pretty scared to take this next step into adulthood. But, I’m also excited. I’m excited to face new challenges, see the world, and grow into someone I would’ve never thought possible. I know this next chapter seems intimidating. The future seems so unpredictable. But embrace this. Embrace the chance to become something new—to forge through uncharted territory and find out something you never knew about yourself.

We are bound by nothing. One of my favorite quotes says, “You’re always afraid to take the first step, because all you see is every negative thing 10 miles down the road. But you could do anything you want. You are bound by nothing.” And I agree with this with one caveat. We are bound to this place, this sisterhood, this tradition that allows us to forge ahead unbound. When you take that first step next fall, whether it’s into your dorm room, into a classroom, or onto the field or court, know that you are bound by nothing. You will face challenges, and they will be hard. But you’ve overcome before.

Of course, I cannot finish this speech without thanking the people who have helped us along the way. Class of 2026, take a look around you. There are people all around this room who have helped you get to where you are today. To the parents and siblings, thank you for your support. I know personally that it would’ve been impossible for me to stand here, giving this speech, without my parents and sister at my side. To the teachers, thank you for pushing us to the best version of ourselves. Thank you for believing in us and giving us the tools we need to go out into the world. To the friends sitting here today, thank you for all your love. Thank you to my group of friends for the endless laughs at the lunch table, to Maddy for being the person I could complain to about absolutely anything, and my favorite underclassmen friends for letting me drive them around everywhere. I’m sure you all have people in your life to thank, and I hope you take some time today to do so.

So, Class of 2026: We did it! Although our time together in high school has come to an end, our journeys are not over. Go out into this world and shine your light wherever you go, but always remember that Ursuline is a place you can call home. What we leave behind today is not only this school—this building—but the memories and legacy that our class has created. We’re about to step into a new chapter of our lives, and we will continue to make new memories and leave behind new legacies as we go. But remember to hold tight to the ones we made here, and hold them close. Remember who you were, who you are, and prepare for who you are going to be. You are bound by nothing, because here, we have been bound by everything, everything that gives us the courage to fly. Remember to be fearless, act with love, find joy in what you do, stand for what you believe in, and most importantly, “stay classy.”