Ursuline Academy adds 41 alumnae at May 30 commencement

WILMINGTON — Forty-one young women graduated from Ursuline Academy during exercises held May 30 at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

Johanna Schlecht was the valedictorian, and Cecilia Binnersley the salutatorian. Schlecht received departmental honors in English, performing arts achievement and social studies. Binnersley was honored for her accomplishments in science. She also earned the Agnes May Horty Alumnae Award for best representing the standards and ideals of the school.

Mia Thayer received the Cross of Merit Award for exceptional service and loyalty to Ursuline and the student body. This is the highest award presented at graduation.

The Serviam Award for exemplifying the spirit of the school motto, “I will serve,” was shared by Isabel Vattasseril and Katherine Layton. Vattasseril earned departmental honors for theology and world language. Mia Terzaghi earned the Laura Lange Capodanno Award for reflecting the Ursuline sense of responsibility, fair play, spirit and dedication to school and fellow students.

Kaitlyn Rzucidlo received the Neilia Hunter Biden Award for service to country, community and fellow Americans. Alice McAleenan won the Sister Catherine Morse Award, which recognizes service and dedication to the school. She also received departmental honors for mathematics.

The Sister Berenice McGrory Award was merited by Lydia Durkee for participation in outreach programs in church, parish or community. The Ursuline Academy President’s Award, presented for service to school and community and in commitment to the school’s core values, went to Charlotte McFadden.

Sophia Tuschinski was recognized for excellence in fine arts.

Sybella Knight, Julia Lundgren, McAleenan and Vattasseril were named Global Scholars. The following graduates received AP capstone diplomas: Binnersley, Abigail Cresong, Caroline Dudderar, Durkee, Katilyn Hahn, Knight, Danielle LaFond, Layton, Lundgren, McAleenan, Naiya Murphy, Schlecht, Vattasseril, and Samantha Weinert.

The graduates were accepted to 101 colleges and universities, and they will attend 27. They received nearly $8.4 in academic and athletic scholarships and grants. Forty-six percent of the students are pursuing a degree in a STEM-related major. Four committed to play collegiate athletics.

One graduate, Murphy, received a military appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

The following young ladies received the St. Francis de Sales Medal from the Diocese of Wilmington: Binnersley, Durkee, Claire Gordon, McAleenan, McFadden, Rzucidlo, Schlecht, Anne Schofield, Thayer, and Vattasseril.