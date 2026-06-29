Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph French Street features music, professor from UD

The fifth annual Juneteenth celebration was held on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1012 French St., Wilmington.

Hosted by the Ministry for Black Catholics, among the speakers was Alicia Fontnette, an assistant professor of Africana Studies at the University of Delaware. Fontnette is currently the membership chairperson for the National Council for Black Studies, and she is the founder of Transformative Educational Coaching, which assists college professors in switching from a lecture style to one of student dialog and discourse, according to the University of Delaware website.

The program at St. Joe’s also included music from the Hildemann Chroale, Sine Nomine and the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir.