Kateri Circles of Delaware celebrate feast at heritage museum

Members of the Kateri Circles of Delaware celebrated St. Kateri’s Feast on July 14th in Allentown, PA at the Native American Heritage Museum.

“We were blessed to have our Seminarian, John Enemuo, join us on this journey,” said Sharon Ward, Diocese of Wilmington coordinator of Native American History.

Museum Director Pat Rivera gave a presentation of the Lenape People and their settling in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The three Indigenous Peoples of Delaware are the Delaware, the Nanticoke and the Lenape.

After touring the museum, the group gathered outdoors for prayer which began with Smudging. Drumming and songs followed then concluded with the St. Kateri Chaplet.

Ward said everyone felt God’s blessings and St. Kateri’s presence and the mini pilgrimage was a wonderful way to celebrate her feast.