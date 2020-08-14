Knights of Columbus Brother Vincent Council in Smyrna Receives Star Council Award

Knights of Columbus Brother Vincent Council #7517 in Smyrna, DE was awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities. During the 2019-2020 Fraternal Year, 1,927 councils received the Star Council Award.

Brother Vincent Council is affiliated with St. Polycarp Church in Smyrna and supports many parish activities and the Parish School of Religion, as well as financially supporting several local charities including Little Sisters of the Poor, KSI Industries, Benedictine School, Special Olympics and Delaware Food Bank. Most of the Council’s fundraising efforts have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even during this challenging year, the Council adapted and continued to serve the parish as needed.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is one of the world’s leading fraternal and service organizations with 2 million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 77 million service hours and $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also provides financial services to groups and individuals, resulting in more than $112 billion of life insurance in force, and through its money management firm, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, it invests in accord with Catholic social teachings. From helping children in need, to providing wheelchairs for the disabled, to helping stock food banks, to offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 138 years.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years of age or older who are practical (that is, practicing) Catholics in union with the Holy See. For information on joining the Knights of Columbus contact the Grand Knight Thomas O’Drain, 302-659-5317, odrain709@comcast net.