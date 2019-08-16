Knights of Columbus host Silver Rose in Delaware: Dates and times

The Silver Rose, a program of the Knights of Columbus honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, is coming to Delaware this month. It will be visiting parishes in all three counties in the state over a three-week period beginning Aug. 18.

Prayer services will be held at the following parishes:

• Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua, Ninth and Dupont streets, Wilmington. Hosted by the St. Pius X Council.

• Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Shipley and Weldin roads, Wilmington.

• Aug. 20, 7 p.m.: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear. Hosted by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council.

• Aug. 29, 7 p.m.: Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover. Hosted by Dover Council.

• Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m.: St. Jude the Apostle, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. Hosted by Msgr. Desmond Council.

Other parishes interested in hosting the Silver Rose should contact Felix Spitelle at (302) 658-2713 or fspitelle@yahoo.com.