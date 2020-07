OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Knights of Columbus Council 9053 will be holding takeout seafood dinners on Tuesday nights beginning this week and heading into September.

The Knights will offer steamed crabs, steamed shrimp and other items beginning July 28 and ending Sept. 1. Those who would like to order should call (410) 524-7994 between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays. The Knights’ council home is located at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church.