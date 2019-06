Gallery: Little Sisters — and their supporters — hit the links

NEWARK — The Little Sisters of the Poor drew a crowd to Deerfield Golf Club in Newark on June 27 for the 12th annual Swing Fore the Sisters, the annual tournament that benefits the sisters’ Jeanne Jugan Residence.

The day included lunch, dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and awards, along with golf. The total amount of money raised was not immediately available.