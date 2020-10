The “Divine Nine” Mass for peace and harmony drew worshippers to St. Joseph’s Church on French Street in Wilmington on Oct. 25.

Father John McVoy, recently named administrator of the parish, organized the Mass along with the New Castle County Pan-Hellenic Council, which is a coalition of the Divine Nine. The Divine Nine are the traditional fraternities and sororities in African-American communities. They include Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta.

The Mass was livestreamed.