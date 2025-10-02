Military Services Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the USCCB, set for Red Mass homily Oct. 5 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine

The annual Red Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington will be held Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville.

It is sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society and marks the beginning of the new term of the United States Supreme Court. Judges, lawyers, legal officials and public officials of all faiths are invited to ask for “God’s blessing in the administration of justice,” according to the society.

This year, Bishop Koenig will celebrate the Mass, and the homilist will be Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services and the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

A dinner will follow in St. Joe’s family center. It is being provided by the law firm Morris James LLP.

The Mass gets its name from the color of the vestments worn by the celebrants of the Mass, reminiscent of tongues of fire symbolizing the Holy Spirit, according to the St. Thomas More Society. Since its inception in 1988, the Red Mass has remained the central and most enduring event of the society.

For more information, contact Denise Nordheimer at dnordheimer@foxrothschild.com.