Most Blessed Sacrament students in Berlin, Md., thank local fire departments

BERLIN, Md. — A recent visit to Most Blessed Sacrament School by members of the Showell and Ocean Pines (Md.) fire departments spurred the students to collect donations to offer local first responders a gift. Two wreaths with gift cards to Subway and Dunkin’ were presented to the departments.

The wreaths were designed by one of the school’s arts integration teachers, Sherry Brannon. The project kept with the school’s theme for the year, “Called to Serve,” said the principal, Kathleen Manns. The school held a NUT (no uniform today) day to raise the money.

“Service to others is the foundation of what we do here at MBS and these projects offer relatable experiences to our students,” Manns said.

Students were asked to donate a dollar, but two sisters, third-grader Bryn Wanner and fifth-grader Kate Wanner, took that a step further. They opened a lemonade stand and earned $34.50.