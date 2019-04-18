New principals appointed at four schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Several weeks remain in the current school year, but that has not stopped four schools from planning for 2019-20 by naming new principals.

Jeffrey Danilak, the principal of Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem, Pa., will assume the same position at Ursuline Academy’s Upper School on July 1, the school has announced. He will succeed Tom Wheelock, who has been serving as interim principal.

Danilak has 23 years of experience in Catholic school leadership, including the last seven as principal at Holy Ghost, which is rooted in the mission of the Holy Ghost Fathers. He also served at the school as an English teacher, department chair and dean of studies.

He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from George Washington University.

The other three schools are in Brandywine Hundred. At Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Tina Morroni will become the school’s next leader, according to Father Bob Wozniak, the pastor. Morroni is currently the principal at Woodbridge Middle School in Sussex County. She has degrees in secondary education and political science from Mount St. Mary’s University and a master’s from Loyola College in Baltimore. She is working toward her doctoral degree in educational leadership from Widener University.

Morroni has been a middle-school teacher, a learning-focused trainer, a policy and practice presenter, and assistant principal. She will take over from John Mitchell.

Patrick Tiernan has accepted the position at St. Mary Magdalen School, Father James Kirk has announced. Tiernan has 16 years of experience as an educator, administrator and development director. He is currently the development director of the Theta Delta Chi Foundation in Boston.

Tiernan holds a degree in religious studies and philosophy from Merrimack College, and he has master’s degrees from Boston University. He is a PhD candidate in educational administration at Boston College. Kathy O’Toole is the current principal.

Two new directors have been named at St. Edmond’s Academy. Juliana McClellan will be the director for the Lower Form, while Steve Skolfield takes over as director of the Upper Form. Tricia Scott, the outgoing principal, has been at St. Edmond’s for 11 years.

McClellan has taught at St. Edmond’s since 2015. She also taught at a Catholic school in New York City and also has worked in admissions and as a coordinator of after-school sports and mathematics. She graduated from St. Joseph’s University and has a master’s in school building leadership from Manhattan College.

Skolfield will return to St. Edmond’s after three years at the University of Delaware as a statewide curriculum trainer and instructional specialist in mathematics. He taught math, science and engineering at St. Edmond’s for nine years. He has his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Delaware and is working there toward his doctorate in education.

At the high school level, both Padua Academy and St. Mark’s High School will be filling vacancies in the principal’s office.