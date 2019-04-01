St. Mark’s High School looks for new principal as Rick Bayhan retirement announced

St. Mark’s High School will have a new principal next year after an announcement April 1 from the Diocese of Wilmington that Richard A. Bayhan will retire as top administrator at the end of the school year.

“The Diocese of Wilmington joins Saint Mark’s High School in expressing gratitude to Mr. Bayhan for his four years of commitment to the school,” said Louis De Angelo, diocese secretary for education. He said Bayhan has served Catholic schools as teacher and principal for over 40 years.

“We wish Mr. Bayhan continued blessings,” De Angelo said in a statement. “May he enjoy a well-deserved retirement following his service in Catholic education.”

De Angelo said information on the job posting will be forthcoming.

A Detroit native, Bayhan was previously principal at St. Mary’s High School in Rutherford, N.J. Among the Catholic highs schools where he served is St. Mary’s in Annapolis, Md.

At St. Mark’s, he succeeded Carol Ripken in 2015. She served at the school from 2012 before returning to her post as assistant superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools.