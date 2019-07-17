Notre Dame Professor Gabriel Said Reynolds to give talk in Wilmington

Gabriel Said Reynolds, Professor of Islamic Studies and Theology at the University of Notre Dame, will give a talk July 31 on his recent book on the Bible and the Qur’an in the Longwood Room at Salesianum.

The talk, which is being sponsored by the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Delaware and the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington, is free and open to the public.

Following a light reception at 6 p.m., the talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. No RSVP is necessary. Any questions, please contact Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com.