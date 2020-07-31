Oblate Father Hugh E. Duffy, a New Castle native, dies at 88

CHILDS, Md. – Father Hugh E. Duffy, a Delaware native and a member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 68 years, died July 30. He would have celebrated his 89th birthday on Aug. 21.

Father Duffy was born in New Castle. He attended St. Paul’s and St. Patrick elementary schools in Wilmington, and he graduated from Salesianum School in 1949. He entered the Oblates in 1951, made first vows in 1952 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1960.

He was a teacher at two Oblate high schools in Philadelphia before moving to the Oblate novitiate, where he taught mathematics until 1974. He was assigned to the Oblate community at Belvadere, Md., until 1981, when he returned to Childs.

Father Duffy is survived by his brother, Thomas; his sister, Margaret Mary; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Duffy Witz. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Annecy Hall in Childs, with interment at the Oblate Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to the Oblate Retirement Fund, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806.