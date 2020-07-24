Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Brother John Carroll dies at 81

CHILDS, Md. — Brother John Carroll, a professed member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 63 years, died July 22. He celebrated his 81st birthday earlier this month.

Brother Carroll was born in New York City and entered the Oblates in 1955. He made his perpetual profession in 1964. He served as a staff member in various Oblate communities, including the De Sales Centre in Childs. Other assignments were in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs. Interment will follow at the Oblate Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.