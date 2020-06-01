Original Christ the Teacher faculty member named school’s assistant principal

GLASGOW — Kathleen Lee, a teacher at Christ the Teacher Catholic School since its opening in 2002, has been named assistant principal, effective July 1. The announcement was made by Stephen Adams, the current assistant principal who will become principal next month.

Lee has served in a variety of positions at Christ the Teacher. Her most recent assignment was enrichment and resource teacher for kindergarten and third through fifth grades. In addition, she was a lead supervising teacher when the principal and assistant principal were not available.

She is also co-chair of the Middle States accreditation process, which culminates with a team visit this fall. She has served as a mentor to various new teachers. Before coming to Christ the Teacher, Lee was a homeschool advisory teacher in Baltimore and a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher in Ellicott City, Md.

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University and a master’s in school administration and supervision from Loyola University Maryland. She graduated from St. Mary Magdalen School and Saint Mark’s High School, where she was a member of a state championship girls basketball team that was recently inducted into the school’s new athletic hall of fame.

A member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lee and her husband, Stewart, have two adult daughters, Megan and Katie. Both graduated from Christ the Teacher and Saint Mark’s.