‘Our Lady of Wilmington’ unveiled at diocesan Marian Pilgrimage

The annual diocesan Marian Pilgrimage took place Oct. 6 at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle, home of the Our Lady Queen of Peace shrine.

The pilgrimage included the unveiling of “Our Lady of Wilmington,” the painting commissioned for the sesquicentennial.

The day included an opening Mass, panel presentations and keynote speakers. There was a half-hour of Marian chants performed by an a cappella group followed by a living rosary and the closing liturgy with Bishop Malooly.

“Our Lady of Wilmington” was on display throughout the day.