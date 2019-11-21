Parishioners help St. Benedict-St. Elizabeth dedicate flagpole in Ridgely, Md.

Parish administrator Father Brian Lewis with support from parishioners helped erect a flagpole in time for Veterans Day at St. Benedict-St. Elizabeth of Hungary parishes.

Raising an American flag on Veterans Day were Deacon Hal Jopp, Father Lewis and parishioners Asher Ritter and Dominic Remaniak during dedication of the flagpole.

The dedication ceremony took place in front of the Family Life Center in Ridgely, Md., after Mass in thanksgiving for servicewomen and men who have served and continue to serve our country.