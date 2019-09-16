Photo gallery: Prayer Service at the Grave of the Unborn

Flowers are placed on the headstone of 63 unborn babies from Chicago during the memorial service for the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
Deacon Patrick Johnston led prayer service for the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. More than two dozen worshippers attended the local commemoration of the national event, which request that “pro-life Americans to honor the gravesites of our aborted brothers and sisters.”
Dee Becker holds 2 month old Willow Giles as she is blessed during 7th Annual National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Becker is one of the founders of Delaware Right to Life. Photo/Don Blake
Flowers are placed on the headstone of 63 unborn babies from Chicago during the memorial service for the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
Deacon Patrick Johnston leads the procession during the memorial service commemorating the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
Attendees process from Queen of the Apostles Chapel to the grave of te unborn at the memorial service for the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
Katleen Deemer (left), Dee Becker and Mike Graney place flowers on the headstone of 63 unborn babies from Chicago during Seventh Annual National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake
Deacon Patrick Johnston leads the prayer service during the Seventh Annual National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake