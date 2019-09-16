Home Our Diocese Photo gallery: Prayer Service at the Grave of the Unborn

Flowers are placed on the headstone of 63 unborn babies from Chicago during the memorial service for the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children at Cathedral Cemetery, September 14, 2019. Dialog Photo/Don Blake

Deacon Patrick Johnston led prayer service for the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. More than two dozen worshippers attended the local commemoration of the national event, which request that “pro-life Americans to honor the gravesites of our aborted brothers and sisters.”

 

