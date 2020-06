NEW CASTLE — St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle gathered for its eighth-grade graduation on June 9 on the lawn along Harmony Street. Large trees provided shade for many of the families in attendance, each of which sat inside boxes that were spray-painted on the grass.

The students sat with their families and were recognized individually. At the end of the ceremony, they picked up bags with their diplomas and other awards.

All photos by Mike Lang.