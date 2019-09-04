Rich Kolodgie presented with apostolic blessing as he retires as Catholic Charities board chair

Rich Kolodgie presented with apostolic blessing as he retires as Catholic Charities...

Rich Kolodgie received an apostolic blessing Sept. 4 from Pope Francis that was presented to him upon his retirement as board chair of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Wilmington.

The presentation was made by Bishop Malooly and Richelle Vible, executive director of Catholic Charities. Kolodgie served as a board member for nine years, the last four as chairman.

The pledge of divine favor signed by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio, was presented “with gratitude for his distinguished service to the mission of Catholic Charities.”

Xavier DeCaire has replaced Kolodgie as board chair.