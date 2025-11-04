Saint Mark’s High School will host Veterans Day breakfast, Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan 20K Challenge on Nov. 11

Saint Mark’s High School will host two activities on Nov. 11 to mark Veterans Day. The school will welcome veterans and active military members and their families from alumni, student families and the community for both.

The Veterans Day breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and will be done by 9 in the gymnasium. This year’s keynote speaker is David L. Baylor. Before becoming executive director of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, Baylor was a member of the Delaware State Police, and he is a Navy veteran.

A Saint Mark’s graduate, he has been a member of the boards of both Saint Mark’s and Catholic Youth Ministry.

The breakfast is free, although donations are welcome to support the Stephen M. McGowan Fund. That fund, named after a 1996 Saint Mark’s graduate who was killed in Iraq in 2005, assists students of veterans and active-duty military to attend the school.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan 20K Challenge will begin on the track around the football field. The challenge is a 20-kilometer trek, a total of 12.4 miles. Individual participants are encouraged to carry a 20-pound pack, and teams are asked to have at least one pack to be shared. The 20-pound pack is not required. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.

Veterans and active military are welcome to be on the track to cheer on the participants. Saint Mark’s students and faculty also will be on hand.

For more information, contact Maureen Tyree at (302) 485-9793 or mtyree@stmarkshs.net.