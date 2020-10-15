Sister Margaret St. John Brocato, former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 92

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Margaret St. John Brocato, a professed Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 71 years, died in Assisi House on Oct. 14. She was 92 and ministered in the Diocese of Education for 12 years.

Sister Margaret St. John taught at St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle and St. John the Beloved in Wilmington. She spent 32 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and 12 in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. She had been at Assisi House since 1995, working as a volunteer until 2016, when she became a resident.

Services will be held Oct. 22 and will be private. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.