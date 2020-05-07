Six physicians from St. Francis Hospital included on Philadelphia Magazine’s ‘Top Doctors’ list

Six physicians from St. Francis Hospital included on Philadelphia Magazine’s ‘Top Doctors’...

WILMINGTON — Six physicians from St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington are included in Philadelphia Magazine’s list of top doctors. The list was released earlier this month.

“We applaud our distinguished colleagues for their recognition as 2020 Top Doctors,” said Daniel Sinnott, president of Saint Francis Healthcare. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to quality care truly embodies our mission to serve as a compassionate and transformative health presence for our patients and community.”

The following doctors were recognized:

Frank J.E. Falco, who works in pain medicine. According to Philadelphia Magazine, he specializes in spinal and musculoskeletal pain, chronic pain and interventional techniques.

Bikash Bose, a neurological surgeon. He specializes in brain and spinal surgery.

Richard W. Henderson of obstetrics and gynecology. He has expertise in menstrual disorders and robotic surgery, according to the magazine.

Scott M. Meyerson of gastroenterology. His areas of specialization include pancreatic, liver and biliary disease, and also endoscopic therapies.

Helen Chang-DeGuzman, who works in nephrology. According to the magazine’s website, her specialty is kidney transplants.

Theodore F. Saad, also from nephrology.