WATCH: Special collection in Diocese of Wilmington to benefit Cathedral of St. Peter Aug. 15-16

WATCH: Special collection in Diocese of Wilmington to benefit Cathedral of St....

A special collection to support the Cathedral of St. Peter will be held in the Diocese of Wilmington the weekend of Aug. 15-16.

Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, rector of the cathedral, taped a message to supporters and asked them to visit online cathedralofstpeter.com and cdow.org/cathedral.

Father McQuaide said the cathedral “has its roots” in 1816, was dedicated in 1818 and was made its cathedral when the Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868, The Cathedral of St. Peter School next door was established in 1830 and remains served by the Daughters of Charity.

“For the past 190 years that school has continued serving a largely underserved and low-income community,” Father McQuaide said.

The cathedral’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul also continues to serve those in need, he said.

“This is the bishop’s church, and because it’s the bishop’s church, it’s your church,” Father McQuaide said. “The cathedral needs your support. We want to continue to be of service to our community and to our whole diocese.”