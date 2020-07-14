St. Francis Hospital says new radiology suite will improve diagnosis, treatment

WILMINGTON — St. Francis Hospital has opened a new interventional radiology suite that it says will offer faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment. The state-of-the-art technology will improve the community’s access to vascular care at the facility.

Interventional radiology involves minimally invasive treatments of peripheral arterial disease, critical lim ischemia, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, among other arterial, venous and oncologic conditions, according to St. Francis. Dr. Mark J. Garcia, founder and medical director of EndoVascular Consultants at the hospital, said the suite will give healthcare professionals better imaging capabilities, outcomes and patient care.

“Interventional radiology is a key element of our comprehensive heart and vascular continuum of care at Saint Francis,” said Daniel J. Sinnott, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. “We have elevated the level of care we can provide by investing in new, technologically advanced IR tools and partnering with Dr. Garcia and our other interventional radiology physicians to provide our community with renowned vascular skill and expertise.”