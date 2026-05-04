St. Hedwig Parish in Wilmington offers devotions through the month of May

St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington will be holding devotions throughout the month of May, when the Church traditionally honors Mary.

From Monday to Friday, devotions will take place in the Pope John Paul Chapel after the 6:30 p.m. Mass. On Sundays, devotions in Polish will take place after the 11:30 a.m. Mass in the main Church.

All are welcome. St. Hedwig is located at 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington.

For more information, call the parish at (302) 594-1400, ext. 1 or go to sthedwigde.org.

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