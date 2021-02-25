St. Joseph’s on French Street to offer first-dose vaccinations for COVID-19, but space is limited

WILMINGTON — Father John McVoy, administrator of St. Joseph’s Parish on French Street in Wilmington, has arranged with the state of Delaware to administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the church for those age 65 and older. Registration is already open.

The invitation is intended for parishioners, family, friends and others in the community, but is limited to the first 100 responders. The date of the vaccination has not yet been set but is expected to occur within the next few weeks.

To register, go to https://www.stjosephfrenchst.org/covid-19-information as soon as possible. The deadline for registration is 4 o’clock this afternoon, Feb. 25.

The church also will offer COVID-19 testing on March 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointments or physician’s order is necessary.