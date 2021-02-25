‘Disciples of Christ, Witnesses of Hope’ — Annual Catholic Appeal will support more than 30 ministries in Diocese of Wilmington

The Diocese of Wilmington 2021 Annual Catholic Appeal — with the theme “Disciples of Christ, Witnesses of Hope” — has a goal of $4,871,000, Bishop Malooly announced.

The theme is taken from the Gospel reading for the third Sunday of Easter, the April 17-18 “Commitment Weekend” for the Annual Catholic Appeal.

“For the Christian man and woman, hope is confidence that God, who loves us and calls us to eternal life, will never abandon us,” Bishop Malooly said in a letter launching the Appeal. “As Disciples of Christ, we believe we are created to love and serve God and to share the good news of hope and salvation with all people.”

“Despite the uncertainty and anguish so present in our world, we need to look no farther than our Diocesan Annual Catholic Appeal to see shining examples of true discipleship characterized by an unselfish desire to reach out to those in need so that they might live more fully,” the bishop said.

Catholics in Delaware and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland who contribute to the appeal will help more than 30 ministries of the diocese that include food aid, basic needs help, Catholic schools, addiction recovery and pro-life activities to name a few.

The diocesan target remains the same as last year – $4,871,000. However, acknowledging the serious economic impact of the pandemic, Bishop Malooly adjusted the 2020 goal to $4,067,287 which was surpassed by 5.7% with pledges totaling $4,298,661.

“In a time of increased need brought on by a global pandemic and struggling economy, parishioners are asked to support the work of the church through the appeal,” said Deborah Fols, director of the diocesan development office.

Advance solicitation of the Bishop’s Circle of Honor and diocesan priests begins in March, Fols said. General solicitation begins in April and continues through June.

In addition to providing thousands of meals for the hungry and shelter services for the homeless, gifts to the Annual Catholic Appeal enable the diocese to offer care for the elderly and infirmed, mental health counseling for the emotionally vulnerable, religious instruction for children and adults, activities for youth, addiction counseling, services for migrants and immigrants, marriage preparation, chaplains for hospitals, deacons’ ministry in parishes, evangelization, pro-life activities and aid for expectant mothers.

Contributions to the appeal can be made in the form of a pledge payable over a period of months or a one-time donation. Payment can be provided by check, credit card, PayPal, electronic bill pay, gifts of securities, IRAs as well as through corporate matching programs.

Additional information about the Annual Catholic Appeal and the ministries supported can be found on the diocesan website at www.cdow.org/annual catholicappeal.