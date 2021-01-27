‘Stock the Pantry’ food drive helps Catholic Charities serve the needy in Diocese of Wilmington

Catholic Charities, Inc. of the Diocese of Wilmington again asks for all its communities to “Stock the Pantry” by contributing nonperishable food goods in order for the agency to meet the unprecedented need for food assistance during the pandemic.

The COVID-19-related shelter in place and state of emergency orders have helped slow the spread of the virus but have contributed to high unemployment. The number of people who have experienced job loss or a reduction in hours has dramatically increased requests for food assistance, some months have been as high as six times previous year’s requests. Catholic Charities has been able to meet this great need with the support of its communities.

During COVID-19, Catholic Charities Food Assistance Program is safely distributing food in Wilmington, from its Thrift Center on East 23rd Street. Donors can drop off food, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and grocery store gift cards at all Catholic Charities locations during normal business hours.

Other locations with food assistance programs are Bayard House in Wilmington, the Kent County Catholic Charities office in Dover, Casa San Francisco in Milton, and at Seton Center in Princess Anne, Md. People interested in receiving food assistance must apply for program membership on Catholic Charities website, www.cdow.org/charities, or by contacting the location closest to them: in New Castle County at 302-655-9624, in Kent County at 302-674-1600, in Sussex County at 302-684-8694 or at Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland at 410-651-9608.

Currently, Catholic Charities serves more than 3,000 households each year through its food cooperatives and emergency food pantries.

In addition to nonperishable food and grocery store gift cards, Catholic Charities is grateful for monetary donations in order to purchase additional food to fill bags for the food assistance programs.

To make a monetary donation, visit Catholic Charities website, www.cdow.org/charities. Designate your gift to food assistance.

People can drop off food at the locations, listed below, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Main Office

2061 W 4th Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-655-9624

Bayard House *

300 Bayard Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19805

302-654-1184

Marydel Retirement Village

135 Jeandel Drive

Newark, DE 19713

302-368-2784

Kent County Office

2099 S. DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901

302-674-1600

Sussex County Office

406 S. Bedford Street, Suite 9

Georgetown. DE 1994

302-856-9578

Casa Sam Francisco *

127 Broad Street

Milton, DE 19968

302-684-8694

Seton Center

30632 Hampden Avenue

Princess Anne, MD 21853

410-651-9608

Suggested items for donation include nonperishable and shelf stable items. Catholic Charities needs the following items:

Canned Meats, vegetables and fruit

Canned Meals (chili, soup, stew, etc.)

Dried and canned beans

Boxes of pasta, macaroni & cheese, crackers, cereal, oatmeal, and pancake mix

Jars of peanut butter and jelly

Juices, coffee, tea, instant breakfasts, hot chocolate

Shelf stable milk – canned, dry, evaporated or U.H.T. fluid milk in aseptic containers

Baby food and cereal

Condiments like spreads, ketchup, mustard, relish, barbeque sauce, pickles, syrup

Cleaning products

Personal hygiene products

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has been serving those in need for over 190 years, offering a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Easter Shore of Maryland.